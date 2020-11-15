Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lois Prilla
1944 - 2020
BORN
January 25, 1944
DIED
November 11, 2020
Lois Prilla's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lois in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home
2935 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15227
Nov
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Triumph of the Holy Cross / St Elizabeth of Hungary
1 Grove Pl #4,, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15236
Funeral services provided by:
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.