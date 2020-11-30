Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lois Shatzer
1936 - 2020
BORN
July 12, 1936
DIED
November 16, 2020
Lois Shatzer's passing at the age of 84 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc. in Greencastle, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lois in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street, Greencastle, PA 17225
Nov
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street, Greencastle, Pennsylvania 17225
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street, Greencastle, PA 17225
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street, Greencastle, Pennsylvania 17225
Funeral services provided by:
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss ❤Very fond memories of Lois❤
Glenda Bricker
Neighbor
November 21, 2020
Charlie Lenger
November 18, 2020