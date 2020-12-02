Menu
Lois Showell
1912 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 1912
DIED
November 18, 2020
Lois Showell's passing at the age of 108 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc in Washington, DC .

Published by John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
