Lois Showell's passing at the age of 108 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc in Washington, DC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lois in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
