Lois Smith
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 25, 1934
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
United Church Of Christ
Lois Smith's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. in Milford, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lois in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford, CT 06460
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home
291 Bridgeport Ave, Milford, Connecticut 06460
Funeral services provided by:
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
