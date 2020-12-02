Menu
Lois Spressert
1936 - 2020
BORN
August 26, 1936
DIED
November 27, 2020
Lois Spressert's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc in Farmingdale, NY .

Published by Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Farmingdale Location
315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, New York 11735
Dec
3
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
220 Central Avenue, Bethpage, New York 11714
Funeral services provided by:
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
