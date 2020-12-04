Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lois Sykes
1938 - 2020
BORN
July 26, 1938
DIED
November 25, 2020
Lois Sykes's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville in Whiteville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lois in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Peacock's Chapel
1227 S. Madison St., Whiteville, North Carolina 28472
Funeral services provided by:
Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.