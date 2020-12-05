Menu
Lois Thompson
1952 - 2020
BORN
March 12, 1952
DIED
November 29, 2020
Lois Thompson's passing at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Debaun Funeral Home in Terre Haute, IN .

Published by Debaun Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
DeBaun Springhill Chapel
85 E. Springhill Dr., Terre Haute, Indiana 47802
Debaun Funeral Home
