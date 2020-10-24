Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lois Jean Martin Vandersteen
1929 - 2020
BORN
February 24, 1929
DIED
October 22, 2020
ABOUT
Salt Lake City Cemetery
Lois Jean Martin Vandersteen of Bountiful, Utah passed away peacefully of age-related causes on October 22, 2020. She was born to Paul and Marie Martin on February 24, 1929; she was raised in Salt Lake City.

She married Wayne Harry Vandersteen on May 8, 1946. Lois was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she filled many callings. She worked for many years as a district manager for Avon.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She is survived by her sisters: Norma Whitecar and Pat (Dale) Horton; three children: Michael (Donna) Vandersteen, Judy (Keith) Wilson, and Mark (Jennifer) Vandersteen; 9 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A family graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 29 at the Salt Lake City Cemetery; a celebration of Lois' life will be held at a later date.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.