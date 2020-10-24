Lois Jean Martin Vandersteen of Bountiful, Utah passed away peacefully of age-related causes on October 22, 2020. She was born to Paul and Marie Martin on February 24, 1929; she was raised in Salt Lake City.



She married Wayne Harry Vandersteen on May 8, 1946. Lois was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she filled many callings. She worked for many years as a district manager for Avon.



Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She is survived by her sisters: Norma Whitecar and Pat (Dale) Horton; three children: Michael (Donna) Vandersteen, Judy (Keith) Wilson, and Mark (Jennifer) Vandersteen; 9 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.



A family graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 29 at the Salt Lake City Cemetery; a celebration of Lois' life will be held at a later date.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.