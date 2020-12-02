Menu
Lois Wolff
1931 - 2020
BORN
August 7, 1931
DIED
October 28, 2020
Lois Wolff's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home in Pittsburgh, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, St. Teresa of Avila Church
1000 Avila Court, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15237
Nov
4
Interment
11:00a.m.
Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery
204 Cemetery Lane, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15237
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
