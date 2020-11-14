Menu
Lola Beltz
1933 - 2020
BORN
June 25, 1933
DIED
November 11, 2020
Lola Beltz's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville in Whiteville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville website.

Published by Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Graveside-Peacock's Columbus Memorial Park
1227 S. Madison St., Whiteville 28472
Funeral services provided by:
Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville
