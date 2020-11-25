Menu
Lola Coyne
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 24, 1933
DIED
August 22, 2020
Lola Coyne's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, August 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels in Thousand Oaks, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lola in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Griffin Family Funeral Chapels website.

Published by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
