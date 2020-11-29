Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lola Miller
1929 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1929
DIED
November 22, 2020
Lola Miller's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home in Westborough, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lola in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
It's sad in a sense that Lola has passed on, but we're all going home. When I consider the many who have gone on before us, the inevitability of this prospect hardly seems so grim. With empathy, I add my prayers to yours. May this lovely person rest in peace, amen!
Richard Kane
Neighbor
November 27, 2020
Condolences to the family, she was such a sweet lady.
Pamela Ayres whitney
Friend
November 25, 2020