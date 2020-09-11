Lola Patterson



December 21, 1932 - September 9, 2020 (age 87)



Lola Patterson passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born on December 21, 1932 in Rigby, Idaho to Ada Godfrey Jardine and Howard Leroy Jardine. Lola was the middle child in her family, with three brothers and one sister. They moved to Utah when Lola was about 10 years old, where her father found work as a painter.



Lola graduated from the "old" Weber High in 1950 and attended BYU for a short period and was a true, blue, life-long BYU fan. She even watched BYU's first football game against Navy two nights before she passed. She loved cheering on the Cougars.



Lola was called as a Stake missionary in Ogden in the 1950's and that is where she was introduced to Delbert Patterson. They later fell in love and married on April 1, 1955 in the Salt Lake City temple.



Lola started babysitting at the age of 10, making 10 cents per hour. At the age of 16 she started working at Scowcroft & Sons, with her mother. After marrying a farm boy in 1955, Lola and Delbert began planning their family and worked for a few years at the IRS. Lola chose to stay home for many years to raise their 7 children before returning back to work in the 1980's, and then later retiring from Hill Air Force Base.



She was an avid scouter for the Boy Scouts of America. Lola was the first woman recognized in the wood badge committee as part of the Raven Patrol. All four of her sons received their Eagle Scout awards. Lola received the Silver Beaver award, the highest recognition in scouting. She was very sad to see the scouting program change over the years. She loved taking the scouts on adventures and helping them earn their merit badges. She was also a member of the Daughter of Utah Pioneers.



Lola enjoyed learning and loved to read. She had a collection of books that could easily compare with that of a small county library. She taught her kids the importance of education and hard work. She loved gardening and over the decades picked many flats of raspberries. She followed the advice of the prophets and had a food storage that could have easily sustained her family for years.



Lola had many callings in the church, as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served two additional missions with her husband. They served together in Ogden, Utah where they grew to love the members in the Jefferson Ward. They also served in the Cambodia, Phnom Penh mission where they were known as "grandparents" to many Cambodian young adults. Lola loved their time together in Cambodia and became close with a family that we will always love and cherish.



Being raised in our home by loving parents was a privilege and honor. Mom taught us to read the scriptures daily, to pray regularly, to attend our church meetings weekly, and to attend the temple as often as possible. We were taught that family comes first and to take care of each other.



Lola is survived by her brother Don Jardine, and all of her children: Jana (Fred) Colvell, Ken (Norma) Patterson, Wayne (Cindy) Patterson, Max (Moana) Patterson, Haleigh Joy (Mark) Austin, Paula (Steve) Carlson, Ross (Kim) Patterson, 24 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.



Lola was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, her brothers, Max Jardine and Terry Jardine, and her sister, Rita Jardine Burbidge.



The family would like to thank Bristol Hospice for their many months of compassionate care, especially the love and support from Annette, Shawnee, Lola, Lisa, Ariel, Madi, and many others.



Graveside services for family and friends will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Washington Heights Memorial, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT. There will be a public viewing prior to the services from 12:00-1:30 at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT.



