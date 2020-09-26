Lola "Kumiko" Yamamoto, 91, was called back home peacefully on September 23, 2020, in Syracuse, Utah, surrounded by her beloved family. To say she lived her 91 years to the fullest would be an understatement. She was an example of humility and unselfishness. Her legacy of love, kindness, and enthusiasm for life inspired all who crossed her path. She lived life to the fullest, put her family first, was the first one to give you a big hug when you walked in the door, and a perfect example of a loving mother.



Lola was born to Kuichi and Yasu Hirabayashi on February 3, 1929 in Layton, Utah. She was one of seven children. She moved to Syracuse, Utah at the age of three where she spent the next 88 years building a truly memorable life filled with a passion for adventure. She attended Syracuse elementary School, North Davis Junior High, and then graduated from Davis High School in 1947. Soon after graduating high school, she met the love of her life, Stom Yamamoto. Their love story was as unique as it was true, and they married in December of 1949. Perhaps the greatest testament to their undeniable bond was an unconditional love that stood as the foundation of a marriage lasting more than 70 years. They were soul mates and together they built a beautiful life and family that included one son, Sharman (Carol), two grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



Never content to sit still, Lola stayed active in the community and held several jobs throughout the Syracuse area. She worked for Sperry Rand for three years before leaving to help Stom on the farm. After three years on the farm, she went back to work for Hobart in The Freeport Center for 14 years and then spent 11 years working for Scott's Plastics before she retired in 1996. Outside of work Lola was very talented and pursued many hobbies that displayed her creativity. She loved cooking, crocheting, quilting and was quite the athlete. Her family and friends truly enjoyed her cooking and always looked forward to Grandma's famous dishes. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and trips to Wendover, with Judy and other family members (oh how she loved to play the slots). Lola's handmade quilts were given as gifts to her closest family members upon special occasions. Those quilts are treasured keepsakes among her family.



She loved playing golf when the weather was nice and bowling during the winter months.



These talents were only a small part of what made her special. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She loved watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up and never missed a family event or Sunday family dinners. She loved her family with her entire heart, and it showed in every hug and every tender glance.



Lola is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Satora, Dick, George, Max and, sisters Yaeko and June. She is survived by her loving husband, Stom, Son Sharman (Carol), Sisters in Law Marie and Akie, Granddaughters Shalie (Mike) and Talia (Eldin), Great grandchildren, Mykell, Kaden, Kenyon, Taven, Leila, Lamiyah, Malayah and her fur baby Mitzi.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services are being held private. We would invite all those who would like to pay their respects to Lola, to join us in a drive through, located at the Syracuse City Cemetery, address 1250 S. 1000 W., in Syracuse, enter on the South side, exit on the North, at approximately 3:45 to 4:15, on Monday, September 28, 2020.



