Loni Gayle (Johnson) Gardner passed away peacefully at home on the evening of 4 July 2020. She was born on 4 March 1944 in Phoenix, Arizona, to Lloyd Douglas & Eva (Haymore) Johnson.



Loni grew up in Phoenix, graduating from North High School, where she enjoyed playing a French Horn in the school band. She served in the LDS M-Men and Gleaners young Adult group, where she met the love of her life, Marvin Ray Gardner. They were sealed for time and all eternity on 14 May 1965 in the Mesa, Arizona Temple.



They enjoyed living in Phoenix and Paradise Valley, Arizona; Bethesda and Rockville, Maryland; and made their last home in Bountiful, Utah. She and Marvin raised six wonderful children with love, all the while weaving into her life her other passions including genealogy, church callings, cub scouts, joy school, and civic duties. Her husband and children will all attest to the enormous love she had for each of them. Her greatest joy came from her family. She cultivated a gift for remembering people and made everyone around her feel like family by including them. As an avid genealogist she loved personal histories, family reunions, building memorable relationships with her cousins and broader family, and valued her time assisting others to connect to their families. Later in life she used her genealogy talents at the University of Utah Cardiovascular Genetics research department to search, notify and inform families of genetic diseases found in their family trees. Loni was instrumental in publishing several books, games, and histories highlighting the lives of her ancestors.



Loni was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various church callings in the Primary, Young Women, Relief Society, Family History, and Sunday School organizations. She also served a Family History Mission. She was a dedicated Scout Leader and was awarded the Silver Beaver as well as three Eagle Scout Mother awards.



Loni was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters: Lurline (Jim) Shumway and Melody Crandall. She is survived by her husband, Marvin; children, David (Tammy), Deanne, Derek (Barbara), Daron (Jackie), Dior (Heidi), and Doug (Gina); her nine grandchildren, Brock (Sarah), Malea, Amber, Adam, Zyra, Kyra, Robert, Gabrielle, and Abigail; other grandchildren who have joined our family through Barbara, Banning, Chelsea, Cheryl, and Christian; and by her siblings Melvyn (Sharon) Johnson, Marilyn (Terry) Ziegler, Robert (Sue) Johnson, and brother-in-law Fredrick Crandall.



A viewing for family members will be held at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St., Bountiful, Utah, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, 10 July 2020. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, 1640 E. Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, Utah. This service will be streamed online by Russon Mortuary.





