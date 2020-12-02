Lonnie Davis's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, CO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lonnie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Horber Funeral Chapel website.
Published by Horber Funeral Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
