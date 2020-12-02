Menu
Lonnie Davis
1940 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1940
DIED
November 16, 2020
Lonnie Davis's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, CO .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bent/Las Animas Cemetery
28082 County Road 10, Las Animas, Colorado 81054
