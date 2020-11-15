Menu
Lonnie Prater
1954 - 2020
BORN
February 20, 1954
DIED
November 12, 2020
Lonnie Prater's passing at the age of 66 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by David Russell Funeral Home & Cremation in Lakeland, FL .

Published by David Russell Funeral Home & Cremation on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
David Russell Funeral Home
2005 S. Bartow Road, Lakeland, Florida 33801
David Russell Funeral Home & Cremation
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of David Russell Funeral Home (863) 616-1131
November 15, 2020