Lonnie Tolliver
1948 - 2020
BORN
February 10, 1948
DIED
October 1, 2020
Lonnie Tolliver's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, October 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston, TN .

Published by Fraker Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, Tennessee 37763
