Lonny Kelly
1957 - 2020
BORN
March 4, 1957
DIED
November 5, 2020
Lonny Kelly's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stallings Funeral Home in Pasadena, MD .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Stallings Funeral Home
3111 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, Maryland 21122
Nov
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Stallings Funeral Home
3111 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, Maryland 21122
