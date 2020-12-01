Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lora Salem
1932 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1932
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Lafayette Memorial Park
Lora Salem's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lora in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jernigan Warren Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Lafayette Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss. May the God of comfort be with you all during this difficult time. (2 Cor. 1:2-4)
Jonathan
Neighbor
November 28, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May the God of comfort be with you all during this difficult time.
Katelyn L
November 27, 2020