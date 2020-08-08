Her race is run, but what a ride!



Lora Lean Bench Smith, 87, of Clinton, Utah passed away on August 5, 2020. Lora was born June 26, 1933 to Ilah Anderson and James E. Bench in College Ward, Utah.



Lora married Clifford J. Smith and together they had three children, Chana, Johnny and Dana. They were later divorced.



Lora retired from HAFB in 1987. She was very active at HAFB. She was the Women's Representative among other things. She organized several golf leagues and chaired many tournaments. She attended night classes on the base from Weber State University and upon retirement attended full time earning her Associates Degree in Communications. She was also a licensed Real Estate Agent.



Lora was very active in the Quarter Horse Racing business and was an Equine Appraiser. She was also the race editor and reporter for the Intermountain Quarter Horse Magazine. She read cards (fortune teller) and really enjoyed the associations with the people she met and made many friends.



Lora was a warm and friendly lady. She loved people and a good laugh.



Lora is survived by a daughter, Chana Wells (Dee), a son Johnny Smith (Jan), and a daughter-in-law Gale Smith. Her son Dana preceded her in death. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.



Lora was also preceded in death by her parents, brother, Oriel and Varnell Bench, sisters, Nelda Miller and Bessie Eisenhart and a granddaughter, Wendy.



As per Lora's request, graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 12:00 P.M., at the Clinton Cemetery, 750 West 800 North, Clinton, Utah. A viewing from 10:30-11:30 A.M., at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah.



Interment will be at the Clinton Cemetery



As we honor Lora, please consider and follow guidelines set forth by the State and County to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.