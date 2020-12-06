Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Loren Baker
1927 - 2020
BORN
June 7, 1927
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Loren Baker's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Loren in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hunter Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hunter Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hunter Funeral Home
208 N. State St., Mendon, IL 62351
Nov
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hunter Funeral Home
208 North State Street, Mendon, Illinois 62351
Nov
28
Service
Hunter Funeral Home
208 N. State St., Mendon, IL 62351
Funeral services provided by:
Hunter Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
So sorry to hear of Loren`s passing. I will keep Loren and family in my prayers.
Greg Fuller
Friend
November 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to Loren's family. May the God of peace and comfort be with the family during this most difficult time.
November 20, 2020