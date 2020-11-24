Menu
Loren Taintor
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 26, 1936
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Loren Taintor's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon in Winchendon, MA .

Published by Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home
343 Central Street, Winchendon, Massachusetts 01475
Nov
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Cross Church
Lake Avenue,, East Templeton, Massachusetts
Joy, I remember you and Russ as though it was yesterday when you hung around with my brother, Herb Loretan. When I saw Russ' photo, all those memories of the 50's came floating back. So sorry to hear of his passing but wonderful to read about his life and your family. Kind regards, Loraine Loretan Hendrickson (AHS Class of '62)
Loraine Loretan Hendrickson
Acquaintance
November 22, 2020
I knew Russ while working at Starretts. He was a great guy, always had a smile on his face. It was nice knowing such a wonderful man. My sincere condolences to his wife and family.
Diane Richardson
Friend
November 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of Russ passing - he was truly one of the good guys! I worked with him at Starrett's, and he would do anything when asked - he saved me many times!! My sympathies to his wife and family - God Bless.
Sharon Morse
Coworker
November 19, 2020