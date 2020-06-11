Lorenzo Noel CrespinMay 16, 1964 ~ June 11, 2020 Lorenzo Noel Crespin, 56, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born in Clovis, New Mexico, on May 16, 1964 to David and Helen Moncada Crespin.He owned and operated a landscaping business.Lorenzo married Laura Crespin on March 7, 1997 in Ogden, Utah, and Laura passed away on November 28, 1999.He enjoyed watching movies, gambling with his sisters Mona, Joann, and Cece and he was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.Lorenzo is survived by his son, Jakobe Guanuna of Ogden; daughters, Kiara Crespin, Stephanie Crespin, Nicole Crespin and Destiny Zamora all of Ogden; mother, Helen Crespin; brothers, David Crespin, Ricky Crespin, Daniel Crespin, Ramon Crespin, and Juan Carlos Crespin; and sisters, Barbara Sustaita, Joann Gomez, and Mona Murillo. He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Crespin; father, David Crespin; brother, Robert Crespin; and sisters, Michelle Gonzales and Cecilia Franco; and his grandparents, Ramon and Eloisa Moncada.Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street, Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 13, 2020.