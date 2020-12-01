Menu
Lorenzo Petruzziello
1931 - 2020
BORN
April 24, 1931
DIED
November 14, 2020
Lorenzo Petruzziello's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home in West Roxbury, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home website.

Published by Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Theresa of Avila Church
2078 Centre St., West Roxbury, Massachusetts 02132
Nov
19
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Theresa of Avila Church
2078 Centre St., West Roxbury, Massachusetts 02132
So sorry for your loss. Great memories I have over the years from making wine to fixing bricks. RIP
Stuart Marcus
November 19, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family.
Mike and Martina Mazza
November 18, 2020
Lorenzo was a good man and a big part of my life growing up - Scip
Mike scipione
Friend
November 18, 2020
Susanne Scipione
November 18, 2020
Thank you for the fond memories Lorenzo! Riposa in Pace
Carmine & Tina Manganelli
Friend
November 17, 2020
May peace, comfort, and the love of family and friends surround you in the days ahead. Zia Antonietta, un grande abbraccio per voi.
Geraldina DeBenedictis
Family
November 17, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Raffaella DiFonzo
Family
November 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cathy DiFonzo
Family
November 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss. We will pray and keep our thoughts with the family.
Lou & Patti Abbondanzio
November 16, 2020