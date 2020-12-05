Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Loretta Engelbert
1928 - 2020
BORN
April 1, 1928
DIED
May 27, 2020
Loretta Engelbert's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schoen Funeral Home & Monuments in Beloit, KS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Loretta in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schoen Funeral Home & Monuments website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Schoen Funeral Home & Monuments on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schoen Funeral Home & Monuments
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.