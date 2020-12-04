Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Loretta Gordon
1954 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1954
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Carmel Baptist Church
Loretta Gordon's passing at the age of 65 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gaines Funeral Home in Maple Heights, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Loretta in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gaines Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gaines Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gaines Funeral Home
5386 Lee Road, Maple Heights, OH 44137
Dec
8
Wake
10:30a.m.
Second Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
5713 Kinsman Rd, Cleveland, Ohio
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Second Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
5713 Kinsman Rd., Cleveland, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Gaines Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.