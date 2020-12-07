Menu
Loretta Jameson
1931 - 2020
BORN
October 20, 1931
DIED
December 3, 2020
Loretta Jameson's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home Ltd in Jersey Shore, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home Ltd website.

Published by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home Ltd on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Rest Haven Memorial Park
47 Rest Haven Drive, Lock Haven, Pennsylvania 17745
Funeral services provided by:
Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home Ltd
