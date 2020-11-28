Loretta Luder's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home in Cottonwood Falls, KS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Loretta in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home website.
Published by Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
