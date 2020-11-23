Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Loretta Nordness
1925 - 2020
BORN
September 22, 1925
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
St. Peter Catholic Church
Loretta Nordness's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison in Madison, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Loretta in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Peter Catholic Church
5001 N. Sherman Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Nov
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Peter Catholic Church
5001 N. Sherman Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.