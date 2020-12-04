Loretta Reeves's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by BECKER & SON FUNERAL HOME - MOUNT OLIVE in Mount Olive, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Loretta in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the BECKER & SON FUNERAL HOME - MOUNT OLIVE website.
Published by BECKER & SON FUNERAL HOME - MOUNT OLIVE on Dec. 4, 2020.
