Loretta Roop
1947 - 2020
BORN
March 31, 1947
DIED
November 30, 2020
Loretta Roop's passing at the age of 73 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Graumlich Funeral Home in Columbus, OH .

Published by Graumlich Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Service
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43207
Dec
4
Interment
Obetz Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Graumlich Funeral Home
