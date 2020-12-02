Menu
Loretta Vaccaro
1937 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1937
DIED
September 3, 2020
Loretta Vaccaro's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, September 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home in Trafford, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Cemetery
733 Patton St, Monroeville, Pennsylvania 15146
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
