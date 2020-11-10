Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lori Caldwell
1963 - 2020
BORN
March 6, 1963
DIED
November 7, 2020
Lori Caldwell's passing at the age of 57 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lori in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Woodlawn Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Woodlawn Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church
113 East Parkwood Street, Stanley, North Carolina 28164
Nov
13
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church
113 East Parkwood Street, Stanley, North Carolina 28164
Funeral services provided by:
Woodlawn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.