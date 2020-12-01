Lori Clark's passing at the age of 46 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc in Fishersville, VA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lori in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc website.
Published by Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.