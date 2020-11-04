Lori Ann (Hartner) Mangiantini,



Age 50, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pa by her loving mother Carole (Hartner) and step father Ed Harsh, along with her little sister Erin (Harsh) Farrell. She later married her high school sweetheart Ron Mangiantini. They shared 29 wonderful years of marriage together. They were blessed with 3 beautiful daughters Nicole, Lacey, and Kaitlyn Mangiantini and a stepson Ray Brooks. She also became an adoring Mimi to 3 incredible grandchildren, her little peanut Haisley Mangiantini and Caleb and Hunter Brooks. She is survived by many family and friends. Lori was such an amazingly beautiful soul who was so empathic, selfless, caring, and very strong. She was such a devoted mother and loving wife. She will be always remembered for the unconditional love that she shared and for all of the wonderful memories that we will all treasure forever. Fly free our beautiful angel. Visitation will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm until her prayer service starting at 7:30 pm at Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road.





Published by Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.