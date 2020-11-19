Menu
Lori Mueller
1954 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1954
DIED
November 14, 2020
Lori Mueller's passing at the age of 65 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

Published by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Nov
19
Service
12:00p.m.
Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
I am so sorry to hear of Lori’s passing. I remember her as a good friend and a good person during our Junior and Senior High School days in NMB. We reconnected after a high school reunion or two. I am especially proud of her remarkable work with school children. In my eyes, she had come full circle in life, leaving a beautiful, meaningful and fulfilling legacy. Sweet dreams, my friend.
JoAnn Adler Travis
Classmate
November 18, 2020
Our prayers are with the Mueller and Addison family. May the Lord wrap you up in His comforting loving arms.
Valencia Alston
Friend
November 18, 2020
Rest In Peace Mrs. Mueller, thank you for always loving my grand babies and standing in for me when I couldn’t be there. But most of all for always seeing the good in my beautiful daughter
Melissa Ann Morrison
Friend
November 17, 2020
Lori will be missed by so many.Hugs for the family during this difficult time.
Tina Sager
Friend
November 17, 2020
I send my condolences to the family and friends especially to E. M. Honeycutt school in which I was a part of for over 19 years working as a substitute... thank you Ms Mueller for all you have done and will continue to do through the Legacy of your grandchildren... You will be missed
Lena Robinson
Coworker
November 17, 2020
Mrs. Mueller was a very loving and kind Principal. She was always so patient and kind towards my children. When they had problems, she approached it with fairness and compassion. My prayers are with her dear friend and family.
Christine Lee
Acquaintance
November 17, 2020