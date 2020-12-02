Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Loris DeKay
1940 - 2020
BORN
November 25, 1940
DIED
October 3, 2020
Loris DeKay's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, October 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by LaGrone Funeral Chapel in Roswell, NM .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Loris in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the LaGrone Funeral Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by LaGrone Funeral Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
LaGrone funeral Chapel
900 s. Main St, Roswell, New Mexico 88203
Funeral services provided by:
LaGrone Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.