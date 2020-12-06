Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lorna Abbott
1954 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1954
DIED
October 14, 2020
ABOUT
United States Marine Corps
Lorna Abbott's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quad-Cities Cremation Center in Silvis, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lorna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Quad-Cities Cremation Center website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Quad-Cities Cremation Center on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Quad-Cities Cremation Center
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.