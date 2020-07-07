Lorna Rae Wright Reading, passed away on July 2, 2020 from natural causes, she was 82 years old.



Born June 1, 1938 at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah to Orson Pettit Wright and Pearl Davis Wright. She grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah where she attended Uintah Elementary, Roosevelt Jr High School and East High School. She attended UCLA and graduated from the University of Utah where she studied Elementary Education. Lorna always loved to travel and toured Europe with some friends for three months after graduating from college.



She met her eternal companion, Jim Reading, while teaching school in Redwood City, California. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple, August 31, 1964. She and Jim raised their family in Bountiful, Utah.



She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved her Savior, the gospel and magnified the callings she held including Primary and Young Women's. The three most important things to her were: faith, family and friends – she loved them all! She had many callings in church and in life but her favorite callings of all were mother and grandmother. She always strived to help others, often quietly, behind the scenes. She had a strong testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ. She leaves a legacy of faith, love, and devotion to her family and countless friends.



Her favorite things to do were with her family and she loved all the vacations they were able to take together around the country over the years. Her favorite thing to say to her children and grandchildren was, "I love you with all my heart, forever and ever!"



Lorna is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim, and brother and sister-in-law, Orson (Patricia) Wright. She is survived by her 4 children: Michelle (John) Wardle, Centerville; Stephanie (Sean) Whyte, Orem; Christina (Darin) Wilcox, Centerville; Matthew (Kimberly) Reading, Albuquerque and 11 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Don (Jean) Reading, Boise.



Graveside services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00am at the Memorial Lakeview Mortuary and Cemetery, 1640 Lakeview Dr., Bountiful, Utah.



The family would like to thank everyone at the South Davis Community Hospital and the Life Care Center of Bountiful for all they did for Lorna.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.