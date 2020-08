Lorraine Sarah Curtis (Brace), born in Elmira, New York, August 21, 1940, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on August 10, 2020. Married Roger Lee Curtis on August 19, 1961. Beloved Wife, Mother of five children, (Renee, Roger Jr., Roland, Rachel and Robyn) and Grandmother.

A private service was held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Bountiful City Cemetery.

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.