Lorraine Elias
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1927
DIED
December 4, 2020
Lorraine Elias's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kaniewski Funeral Homes in South Bend, IN .

Published by Kaniewski Funeral Homes on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN 46628
Dec
8
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN 46628
Funeral services provided by:
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
