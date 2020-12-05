Menu
Lorraine Gaefcke
1927 - 2020
BORN
December 11, 1927
DIED
November 26, 2020
Lorraine Gaefcke's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winterrowd Funeral Home in Streator, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
509 E. Broadway St., Streator, Illinois 61364
Dec
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
509 E. Broadway St., Streator, Illinois 61364
Funeral services provided by:
Winterrowd Funeral Home
