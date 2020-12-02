Menu
Lorraine Plotkin
1940 - 2020
BORN
April 21, 1940
DIED
November 19, 2020
Lorraine Plotkin's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Williams Funeral Home Inc in Bronx, NY .

Published by Williams Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, Inc.
5628 Broadway @ West 232nd Street, Bronx, New York 10463
Nov
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, Inc.
5628 Broadway @ West 232nd Street, Bronx, New York 10463
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Barnabas Church
409 E. 241st st, Bronx, New York 10470
Nov
23
Interment
10:45a.m.
Ferncliff Cemetery
280 Secor Rd, Hartsdale, New York 10530
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home Inc
