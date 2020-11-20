Menu
Lorraine Zuck
1940 - 2020
BORN
February 2, 1940
DIED
November 17, 2020
Lorraine Zuck's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon in Lebanon, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lorraine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Viewing
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
South Lebanon Community Church
13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon, Pennsylvania
Nov
25
Service
11:00a.m.
streamed online
slcc.faith
Nov
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
South Lebanon Community Church
13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon, Pennsylvania
Nov
25
Burial
Midway Cemetery
, Lebanon, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
