Lorrie Kay Metzler Cunningham passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on June 13, 2020. She was born October 5, 1953 in Ogden, Utah to Alfred Metzler and Donna Margaret Fialdini Metzler. She graduated from Roy High class of 1971. Lorrie was a member of the Lutheran Church.She married her soulmate, Delbert Cunningham, March 28, 1997 in Willard, Utah. She enjoyed hunting on her four-wheeler, Dutch oven cookouts on the property, rides with her husband to get drinks, listening to music and going on adventures with the grandkids. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, doing BBQ's with the family. She was always the first to call and wish you happy birthday. She always went out of her way to make sure everyone was safe and well taken care of. She enjoyed talking on the phone to everyone.Lorrie is survived by her husband Delbert; children Dawn (Matt) Rogerson, Tera (Bryan Hawkins) Hancock, stepsons Brandon (Mandy) Cunningham, Jeff Cunningham; 8 grandchildren Korbyn (Tayler) Gallegos, Kaylee (Ryan) Patrick, Shiann Rogerson, Cade Rogerson, Luke Rogerson, Devrie (Colton) Harvey, Porter Burcell, Connor Cunningham, great-granddaughter Sofia Gallegos. Also survived by three sisters Karen Metzler, Valorie (Randy) Haugen and LeeAnne Metzler. She was preceded in death by her parents.The family would like to thank CNS Hospice for their care of Lorrie.Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family through Myers Mortuary in person or through the on-line obituary.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.