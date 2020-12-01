Lottie Guilford's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home in Abbeville, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lottie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home website.
Published by Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
