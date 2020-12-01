Menu
Lou Ohrmundt
1942 - 2020
BORN
November 6, 1942
DIED
November 28, 2020
Lou Ohrmundt's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home in Hartford, WI .

Published by Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Juneau City Cemetery
401 S. Main Street, Juneau, Wisconsin 53039
Funeral services provided by:
Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home
