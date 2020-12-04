Lou Sampson's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Aaker Funeral Home in Lakota, ND .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lou in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Aaker Funeral Home website.
Published by Aaker Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.