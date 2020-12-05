Menu
Lou Shissler
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 21, 1936
DIED
November 28, 2020
Lou Shissler's passing at the age of 84 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Indiana Memorial Cremation and Funeral Care in Indianapolis, IN .

Published by Indiana Memorial Cremation and Funeral Care on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
30
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
Our Lady of The Greenwood Catholic Church
335 South Meridian Street, Greenwood, Indiana 46143
Funeral services provided by:
Indiana Memorial Cremation and Funeral Care
